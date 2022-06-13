Feud Erupts Between Writers of the Original Charmed and Reboot

Watch : "Charmed" Reboot Cast Picks Favorite Witches

It seems one of the original Charmed writers isn't bewitched by their successors.

The Charmed revival's season four finale aired on June 10, marking the end of the series. In the finale, Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) discover a portal to Halliwell Manor, where Piper (Holly Marie Combs), Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), Prue (Shannen Doherty) and Paige (Rose McGowan) lived in the original show. As executive producer Joey Falco told TVLine, "We wanted to eventually tie these universes together."

Exceutive producer Jeffrey Lieber added that they hoped to re-introduce the OG stars—that is, if they're "around and amenable."

However, original show writer Curtis Kheel made it crystal clear that the OG crew doesn't want to be associated with the revival. He imagined what would've happened if Charmed was renewed for another season, tweeting June 11, "I can tell u what happened next: Piper, Phoebe & Paige vanquished the 3 imposters right after they invaded Halliwell Manor. Then @H_Combs blew up the portal to that other universe & quipped: 'We wish them well.'"