Derek Hough's Story Behind Hayley Erbert's "Flawless" Engagement Ring Is a Perfect 10

The best moves are all in the details.
Earlier this month, Dancing With the Stars fans rejoiced when judge Derek Hough and longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert announced their engagement. While many of the details behind the proposal remain top-secret, the couple is happy to share the story behind that stunning ring.
"I took me months to find, it genuinely did," Derek exclusively told E! News at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on June 12. "I searched far and wide and landed on this beautiful ring and I love it. It's flawless."
Derek couldn't do it alone, however. The professional dancer was quick to give credit to Chau Lui, co-owner of Paris Jewellers, for designing the bling that is four and a half carats.
"I FaceTimed with her and I honestly interviewed a few different people," Derek said. "But her energy and her passion was amazing. I said, ‘I trust you.'"
So what does Hayley think of the ring? Dare we say she'd give it a perfect 10. "It means the world to me," the So You Think You Can Dance alum said. "But also, he takes the most pride in the fact that he was able to surprise me with this engagement. I'm so hard to surprise and he pulled it off. It means everything to me that he was able to do that and that he put so much effort into this."
On June 2, Derek and Hayley confirmed that they were engaged after sharing a photo from what appeared to be the site of his proposal.
"It's only the beginning…the beginning of forever," Derek wrote on Instagram after enjoying a helicopter ride over Yosemite, Calif.
For those curious to hear about any wedding plans, Derek said "we haven't really given a lot of thought to it." After all, he's hard at work performing in Las Vegas at his Derek Hough: No Limits headlining show at The Venetian Resort.
He's also preparing for a new chapter of Dancing With the Stars, which will air on Disney+ for its upcoming season.
"I'm excited because it's new territory," he said. "It's scary. It's exciting. It's all the things. For me, I'm confident in our fan base that they're gonna come with us in this new adventure. They have been part of this journey with us for 15-16 years or 30 seasons and if any show is going to do it, it's Dancing with the Stars.