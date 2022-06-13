Modern Family Actor Philip Baker Hall Dead at 90

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a renowned star.
Philip Baker Hall, an actor—who over the course of his over 50-year career, starred in over 100 television appearances including Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Modern Family and countless movies such as Magnolia and Boogie Nights—has died at the age of 90.
Per the Associated Press, his wife of almost 40 years, Holly Wolfle Hall, confirmed he passed away on June 12 surrounded by loved ones in Glendale, Calif., noting that "his voice at the end was still just as powerful."
On June 13, journalist Sam Farmer also confirmed the news in a touching tribute shared to social media, noting that he lived near the actor.
"My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I've ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night," he wrote on Twitter. "He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it."
The Ohio native's big acting break came when he starred in the 1970 film, Cowards, with the actor landing a notable guest role in the television series, Good Times, six years later.
Since then, Hall's resume to an impressive level, with the actor appearing in Ghostbusters II, The Truman Show, Rush Hour, In Good Company, and Without a Trace, among other countless other roles.
Before his passing, his final role on television was the role of Zelman Katz in the 2020 Netflix series, Messiah.
Hall is survived by his wife and two adult daughters, Adella and Anna.