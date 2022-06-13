Post Malone Announces He's Engaged After Sharing Baby News

Watch : Post Malone Assures Fans He's "Not on Drugs"

Now we can say congratulations because Post Malone is engaged!

During a June 12 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the rapper shared a major life update while discussing the inspiration behind his music.

When asked about his girlfriend—who recently gave birth to a baby girl—the 26-year-old was quick to correct host Howard Stern, saying, "She's my fiancée." And though he didn't reveal his love's name, he did go on to share some, er, insight into their relationship. Which, perhaps some would call the s--t.

"Does your fiancée ever say, ‘Listen Post, I love you but Christ's sake, you're disappearing for two hours in the can?'" Stern asked. "'It's your man-cave.'"

Alas, he insists it's not his hideaway, calling the bathroom his "oasis" and "special spot."

He's spending plenty of time there—and in his daughter's nursery, sharing that the two had welcomed their first child together.