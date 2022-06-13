Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse Inside North West's 9th Birthday Party

North West knows how to party!
Although North doesn't actually turn 9 until June 15, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's firstborn was celebrated June 12 with an epic party that North herself had a hand in planning. After all, as a source told E! News, she was "involved with making the day perfect."
So what did that look like exactly? Well, in a glimpse Kim shared on TikTok, the party was anime-themed, with the character Kuromi—from the series Fantasy Magic Melody—dancing and greeting guests. Later, North was seen playing a hand game with the life-size character.
As for the SKIMS mogul, who was dressed in all-black, she was seen showing off Kuromi-decorated suitcases filled with merch of the Japanese cartoon character. She and the birthday girl giggled as they tossed Kuromi stuffed dolls at each other.
It's no surprise that North had a hand in planning her birthday festivities as Kim often discusses how vocal her oldest has become.
"North is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing," she told Vogue in March. "She'll always complain when I'm wearing too much black."
Then there's North's thoughts on the family's Calabasas home. "Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North," Kim previously shared, "she thinks this is a dig to me and she'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?' She just think it like gets to me, and it is kinda mean, 'cause I like my house."
Hey, she knows what she likes!