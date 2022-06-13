Squid Game Creator Reveals New Details About Season 2 You Don’t Want to Miss

Watch : Sandra Oh Shares Advice to "Squid Game" Star Jung Ho-Yeon

Squid Game season two has been given the green light.

Five months after Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos unofficially confirmed the thriller would return for season two, the streamer announced for real that the show is coming back with a letter from writer Hwang Dong-hyuk. "It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life," he wrote. "But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever."

Dong-hyuk shared that he's excited to once again work with the show's breakout stars like actors Lee Byung-hun and Lee Jung-jae. Plus, he plans to introduce Cheol-su, the boyfriend of Young-hee (she's never named in the series, but, according to THR, she's the little girl who inspired the animatronic figure used in Red Light, Green Light).

And, there's more in store for the salesman (Gong Yoo) who recruited players for the Games. As Dong-hyuk teased, "The man in the suit with ddakji might be back."