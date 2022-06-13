Pokémon Voice Actor Billy Kametz Dead at 35 After Colon Cancer Battle

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

While fans will remember Kametz for his career as a voice actor, those closest to him will also honor him for his heart.

"Anyone who has met Billy will tell you he is one of the most sincere, humble and loving people they have ever met," an obituary shared to his GoFundMe page, which had been set up to help cover medical bills and other expenses amid his cancer battle, read. "His infectious personality and smile always lit up a room with so much joy and happiness. Billy always left a positive impression on anyone he came in contact with. His love for his family, friends and girlfriend was always most important to him and that love will carry on forever."

The GoFundMe page also noted Kametz had been "blown away by the very large outpouring of support and love he received" during his fight against colon cancer.

"Most importantly, I hope you know how appreciated you all were and how much strength you provided," a note from his agent also read. "Billy and I would regularly share thoughts of disbelief and joy at the outpouring of generosity you all gave him. Know that he left this world peacefully, knowing how loved he is and always will be. I miss my friend terribly. But it comforts me that his legacy will continue with his work and all of the fans who are even now discovering what an extraordinary man he was."

