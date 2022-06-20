Why Shay Mitchell's Backpack Cooler Needs to Be Your Summer Must-Have

We interviewed Shay Mitchell because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products featured are from Shay's own line, BÉIS. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shay Mitchell is more than prepared for summer.
Just in time for the hottest months of the year, the actress' BÉIS brand launched The Terry Collection. Described by Shay as poolside-ready items that can take your summer to the next level, shoppers are already taking advantage of many items including the Terry Backpack Cooler.
BÉIS designed the backpack to include an insulated cooler compartment that is removable and complete with its own handle. In other words, you can pack Shay's tequila seltzer brand Onda and your pool essentials all in one place. Yes, Shay and her team think of everything.
Before you head to the water, check out Shay's recommendations below.
The Terry Backpack Cooler
"You always see these coolers and they're either way too heavy or they're not cute," Shay said. "This was an idea I had because I love to wear a backpack but then this cooler compartment comes so you can take it off somewhere, put it down and then still go up somewhere else and have your backpack with you. I love the fact that it's a two in one. It wasn't something that I'd seen before. We used this really fun material and of course the cool colors. I always have a drink on me so it's a perfect piece."
The Weekender Bag
If your Father's Day gift wasn't so hot for dad, Shay has a suggestion. "We have a whole Navy collection but honestly, I see a lot of guys who enjoy the Weekender bag," Shay said. "All of our suitcases can also definitely be for dad."
The Terry Towel Tote
Describing her terry towel tote as "perfect for summer," Shay's new creation isn't your average pool tote. Why? Because when you unravel it, the perfect towel appears. Plus an inflatable pillow inside adds an extra layer of relaxation.
Backpack Diaper Bag
"We recently came up with a really beautiful Navy Blue collection, which a lot of my male friends and female friends are loving," Shay said. As for her top-rated diaper bag, Shay said it's the perfect gift for a new dad who ends up carrying the baby bag for Mom.
The Terry Tote
"I just love this color green," Shay said when showcasing the citron terry tote. "This is kind of my color that I was learning towards for summer. One of the things that we don't really do is follow trends. Once you jump on that, it can become stale by the time the product actually comes out. I really just go with what I'm loving in that moment. It was this color and really think it's the color of the summer."
