Get 2 Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Pencils for the Price of 1

After years of wearing protective face coverings throughout the pandemic, I realized that I need to put some effort into my eyebrows since it was all anyone got to see for a while. Now, I want to maintain that defined brow when I put on makeup. Filling in your eyebrows can majorly switch up your look. Unfortunately, it's not that simple. Microblading can be expensive and it's not exactly the most relaxing beauty ritual. Brow pens can be tedious to use and it's easy to overdo it. No one wants eyebrows that look like they were drawn on with a marker, right? The Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Pencils give you a natural look.
This product has a wide tip that was designed for filling in the brows and a pointed end for definition. You can get two Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Pencils for just $28 from QVC. If you purchased these individually, it would cost $48. This is a can't-miss deal. You don't want to run out of your brow pencil in the middle of getting ready. Having a spare in your makeup bag is an absolute must. There's no promo code. There's no catch. It's just a game-changing product in a set of two at an unbelievable discount.
Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Pencil Duo- Set of 2
Flick this pen upward in short, gentle strokes following your natural brow shape to get that look of "your brows, but better." It's that simple. QVC has 10 shades to choose from.
Check out the shade range of the Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Pencil below.
If you're not sure about shopping this deal, check out some of the rave reviews from Benefit Cosmetics shoppers.
Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Pencil Reviews
"I've tried so many products over the years to help define my eyebrows, and this has been the best thus far! As someone who is 'okay' at makeup and not a pro by any means, this is by far the most user-friendly and high-quality pencil," a Benefit shopper said.
Another said. "It is so easy to fill in your brows and to get hair like strokes with this product. The formula glides on easily and still stays firm enough for you to get those thin stroke 10/10."
A customer raved, "This is the best brow pencil I have ever used. Glides on easily and blends beautifully. Will continue to purchase this!"
A fan of the pencil gushed, "When I tell you I get compliments on my brows get compliments all the time I'm not kidding! Everyone notices the precision in them and how natural they look! The BEST brow pencil if you want a more realistic brow! The only pencil I'll stick to for life! Do yourself and purchase, you won't regret it!"
"I was a platinum blonde baby (literally had white hair) and still have REALLY light blonde hair. My eyebrows and eyelashes are so blonde that they're basically invisible without makeup. All "blonde" eyebrow pencils are too dark for me, they seem to be made for dirty blondes and light brunettes. This pencil in the cool blonde shade is the first product I've ever used that is ACTUALLY blonde. If they ever discontinue this product, I will go to the Benefit manufacturing building and protest, a customer reviewed.
Someone else wrote, "This pencil gave my eyebrows life, it was easy to use and the pigment was on point. I loved how it defined the tail of my brow."
