Get 2 Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Pencils for the Price of 1

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

After years of wearing protective face coverings throughout the pandemic, I realized that I need to put some effort into my eyebrows since it was all anyone got to see for a while. Now, I want to maintain that defined brow when I put on makeup. Filling in your eyebrows can majorly switch up your look. Unfortunately, it's not that simple. Microblading can be expensive and it's not exactly the most relaxing beauty ritual. Brow pens can be tedious to use and it's easy to overdo it. No one wants eyebrows that look like they were drawn on with a marker, right? The Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Pencils give you a natural look.

This product has a wide tip that was designed for filling in the brows and a pointed end for definition. You can get two Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Pencils for just $28 from QVC. If you purchased these individually, it would cost $48. This is a can't-miss deal. You don't want to run out of your brow pencil in the middle of getting ready. Having a spare in your makeup bag is an absolute must. There's no promo code. There's no catch. It's just a game-changing product in a set of two at an unbelievable discount.