Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Cozy During Date at G'Day AAA Arts Gala

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are enjoying some koala-ty time together.
The Selling Sunset star, 40, and Australian musician, 27, attended the G'Day AAA Arts Gala together on June 11. The star-studded event, which was hosted by the American Australian Association, celebrates the strong partnership both countries as well as Australia and America's best and brightest stars.
While the couple did not walk the red carpet together, Chrishell and G Flip did pose for pics inside the event.
And, of course, they came dressed to impress. Chrishell looked stunning in a black, strapless gown that featured three pairs of red lips holding the bodice together. The "Drink Too Much" singer, who is non-binary, opted for a red silk floral suit, silver jewelry and their signature sunglasses.
The pair enjoyed a casual date night together at the event, which saw Australian actress Isla Fisher receive the Excellence in the Arts Award and Imagine Entertainment creators Brian Grazer and Ron Howard take home the Innovation in Entertainment Award.
At the end of the night, G Flip joined in with the rest of the Aussies in the crowd—including director Phillip Noyce, singer-songwriter Morgan Evans and musician Jess Hitchcock—for a rousing rendition of Peter Allen's 1980 hit "I Still Call Australia Home."
This isn't the first awards show Chrishell and G Flip have attended together since the former first revealed that they were dating last month.
The pair also turned heads at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony on June 5, where Chrishell took home the award for Best Reality Star.
After receiving the award, the real estate agent thanked her fans for their unwavering support throughout her personal journey in a heartwarming acceptance speech.
"I knew about this nomination before I had said, you know, anything about my sexuality," she shared at the time. "I'm not trying to get really deep with you guys but the fact that this was voted on after means so much because I wasn't sure, you know how that was going to go. And thank you so much guys. I appreciate it."
And Chrishell's biggest supporter on the evening, G Flip, was there to applaud and give her a huge kiss when she stepped off stage.