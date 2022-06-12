Rapper Roddy Ricch Arrested Ahead of Governor's Ball Music Festival Performance

Watch : Jack White Proposes to AND Marries Olivia Jean During Concert

Roddy Ricch has found himself in legal trouble.

On June 11, the rapper, real name Rodrick Moore, was arrested and charged with multiple firearm offenses just hours before he was scheduled to perform at the popular music festival Governor's Ball in New York City.

The 23-year-old was arrested alongside two other individuals at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday after police responded to a call about a firearm inside a vehicle at Citi Field, a New York Police Department spokesperson told E! News.

Officers were notified that a private security company working at the arena had spotted a firearm in a vehicle entering a secure location of the venue, the rep said. Police found three men inside the vehicle, including Ricch, and arrested them. The officers also discovered a loaded firearm with nine rounds of ammunition, as well a large capacity magazine.

Ricch and the other two men were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device.