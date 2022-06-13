This Affordable Neck Fan With 9,800+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews Is a Summer Heat Wave Essential

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As much as we love summer, we can't say we're fans of the heat. It's uncomfortable, not to mention, energy draining. Plus, we don't exactly love being a sweaty mess for an entire day. If you feel the same, we've got an Amazon find you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.
The JISULIFE portable neck fan on Amazon is a stylish, hands-free fan designed to keep you cool while you go about your day. It's bladeless, has three settings, and was made to be so quiet, you can "hear your own breath." While neck fans aren't exactly new, this one in particular stands above the rest due to its sleek design. You can wear it while working, walking around a theme park or fair, or lounging around at home. Plus, it comes in five colors including highly versatile deep blue and grey.
Not only does the fan look good, it works great as well. In fact, it comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers and has over 9,800 five-star reviews. As one wrote, "I live in Florida, and this fan has been life-changing for me. It's comfortable, quiet, and very effective. Best of all, it keeps me from losing the will to go on during the summer. Unlike adulting, I give this five stars. Definitely recommend."
To learn more and to see why other Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this summer must-have, check out the below.
JISULIFE Portable Bladeless Neck Fan
This personal neck fan from JISULIFE was designed to comfortably rest around your neck, similar to the way you do with headphones. It's bladeless, so you don't have to worry about your hair getting caught. It was also designed to be safe for children and the elderly to use. The fan has three speeds, is ultra-lightweight and just looks really sleek. It comes in five colors including a fun duck option that both kids and adults might enjoy. Right now, it's on sale for as low as $28.
Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.
"This fan has solved a huge problem for me—hot flashes!! I work retail, running around a huge store, stocking shelves and helping customers. I have hot flashes all day. I keep it on low speed, then when a flash starts, I go up to speed two or three. I have probably sold 20 of them because women want to know where I got them. Charge it overnight, and it lasts all day, approximate nine hours. This fan helps me not be mean. Love it!"
"Our family recently took a trip to Disneyland and did not expect such a drastic range in temps during our weeklong stay. When we arrived, it was
72 degree and during our last two days, temps were expected to hit 102! As soon as I saw these, I ordered four on Amazon and they arrived at my hotel's front desk by 11 a.m. the following day! They came partially charged, which was extremely helpful. They were also very comfortable, quiet, and lightweight. No one in my family experienced any discomfort wearing these all day and the batteries never died out on us! They were a huge hit in the parks and were a much better investment than purchasing the bulky ones they sell in the park that you have to fill with water. I seriously couldn't recommend these fans enough!"
"This is ridiculously mandatory for life. I want to buy everyone I care about one of these."
"This is a great neck fan. I work in a distribution warehouse and it gets really hot during the summer. Add a face mask on to that and it's miserable. Well, this fan helps a lot. It has no fan blades so your hair doesn't get wrapped up in it like others. I've been through two with blades and I won't buy another. This fan is super quiet. You can hear someone talking to you or computers beeping. It's lightweight so you hardly know it's there, but it hangs on when you are moving around a lot like I do. It takes no time to charge and lasts for over an eight-hour shift. I am SO glad I got this and would definitely buy it a couple times more."
"Talk about a lifesaver. I am one of those guys who cannot regulate their own body temperature through sweat. I'm always hot and living in the South, the temperature can be too much. While hot and humid can make anyone cranky, overheated for me is life-threatening. This device has truly helped me keep cool in public spaces where I cannot control the general temperature. It looks like headphones, which is insane. It's quiet as a mouse and most of all, IT WORKS. If it works for me and you're just not a 'fan' of the heat, this should be an exceptional product."
