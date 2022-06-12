Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

Regina King Returns to the Red Carpet for the First Time Since Her Son's Death

Regina King made her red carpet return in Italy, months after her son Ian Alexander Jr. died at age 26.

Regina King received a warm welcome back to the red carpet as she made her first appearance at a celebrity event since losing her only child, son Ian Alexander Jr., earlier this year.

On June 10, looking radiant in a sleeveless white top and matching skirt, the actress attended the Filming Italy Festival in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. There, she was presented with the Women Power Award.

King, who last attended a celebrity event in November, was joined at the Filming Italy Festival by fellow actors Naomie Harris and Edgar Ramirez, who also received awards. King and Harris were seen embracing on the red carpet. King, 51, also received a kiss on the cheek from the festival's general director, Tiziana Rocca.

The event took place six months after Ian, a musician and King's son with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr., died by suicide in January, days after his 26th birthday.

"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others," King said in a statement to E! News at the time. "Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

King was a big supporter of her son's music career and occasionally brought him with her to celebrity events, most recently at her Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood last October.

In 2019, the two attended the Golden Globes together. On the red carpet, she told E! News that Ian was someone who "makes me happier than anything in the whole world." He said that King was a "super mom."

"She doesn't really let bad work days or anything come back and ruin the time that we have," he said, "so it's really awesome to have a mother that...I can enjoy spending time with."

