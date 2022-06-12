Regina King Returns to the Red Carpet for the First Time Since Her Son's Death

Watch : Regina King's Son Ian Alexander Jr. Dead at 26

Regina King received a warm welcome back to the red carpet as she made her first appearance at a celebrity event since losing her only child, son Ian Alexander Jr., earlier this year.

On June 10, looking radiant in a sleeveless white top and matching skirt, the actress attended the Filming Italy Festival in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. There, she was presented with the Women Power Award.

King, who last attended a celebrity event in November, was joined at the Filming Italy Festival by fellow actors Naomie Harris and Edgar Ramirez, who also received awards. King and Harris were seen embracing on the red carpet. King, 51, also received a kiss on the cheek from the festival's general director, Tiziana Rocca.

The event took place six months after Ian, a musician and King's son with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr., died by suicide in January, days after his 26th birthday.