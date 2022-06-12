Rebel Wilson Responds to Newspaper’s Controversial Handling of Her New Same-Sex Relationship

Watch : Rebel Wilson Comes Out While Debuting New Girlfriend

Rebel Wilson is getting the last word.

After a columnist drew criticism online after revealing the newspaper he works for reached out for comment from the actress about her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma before she revealed their romance publicly, Wilson took to Twitter on June 12 to respond to one of her supporters.

"Thanks for your comments," she tweeted to another Australian journalist Kate Doak who expressed her support for the Pitch Perfect star. "it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace."

Doak responded, "You are most welcome, Rebel. Both Ramona and yourself be kind to yourselves and take things at your own pace. I've done my best to be an honest educator, so it hurts massively to see this happen today. Any time you ever want to talk, give me a shout."

In an opinion piece published in the Sydney Morning Herald on June 10, private columnist Andrew Hornery wrote, "It was an abundance of caution and respect that this media outlet emailed Rebel Wilson's representatives on Thursday morning, giving her two days to comment on her new relationship with another woman, LA leisure wear designer Ramona Agruma, before publishing a single word. Big mistake. Wilson opted to gazump the story."