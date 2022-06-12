Jennifer Aniston Explains the Ingenious Reason She Keeps a Cooler in Her Car

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Cuts Ties With Unvaccinated People

Jennifer Aniston may be the coolest girl in Hollywood.

While promoting her Vital Proteins & Jennifer Aniston Bars, the Friends alum broke down her daily eating habits and revealed her ultimate snack hack.

"Right before my workout, I'll have a little bit of a bar, then a little bit after and I'm totally satiated until I get to lunch," she told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "If I'm driving around all day, it's usually my cooler in the car and I'll have it on my way home so I'm not so starving that I just eat like, crap or to eat too much."

Along with her protein and collagen bars, which she helped develop, the 53-year-old said she also keeps her on-the-go cooler stocked with chilled water and vitamins.

"The cooler happened because I've learned my lesson," she explained. "Living as we live in California, you go to get your bar and you open the package and it's just like a melted Easter gone bad disaster."