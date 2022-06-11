Harrison Wagner's Parents Set Up Scholarship Fund for Sober Living Community After Son's Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner have founded a scholarship fund in memory of their son Harrison Wagner after his heartbreaking passing.

All funds donated to the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund will go to New Life House, a Southern California sober living community, and will be "used to directly help young men pay their rent or a portion of their rent who could not otherwise afford their care at New Life House," per its website.

"Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in," the site states. "He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply."

The message continued, "We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it."