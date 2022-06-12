Bachelor Nation's Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve in Las Vegas Ceremony

Instagram

In the lead up to their upcoming weddings, Emily and Haley held a joint bachelorette party at the Crockfords Las Vegas back in February.

"It was truly the definition of a Vegas bachelorette party. We had so much fun at karaoke and the food all weekend long was unbelievable," Emily exclusively told E! News at the time. "It was an epic weekend that I'll never forget."

After going Instagram official with their romance in January 2020, Oula popped the question in May 2021 while he and Haley were viewing a potential wedding venue, having previously discussed the possibility of getting engaged.

"I didn't know he would propose this early, so he totally threw me off when he proposed there!" Haley exclusively told E! News at the time. "He also had all my close family and friends waiting for me after for a private dinner. Now that location holds a very special place in my heart!"

Fans of The Bachelor first met Haley and Emily when they originally vied for Ben Higgins' heart on Season 20 of the series back in 2016. After multiple appearances on Bachelor In Paradise—and a 2017 Freeform show titled The Twins: Happily Ever After?—the pair eventually met their future husbands off-screen.

In fact, Emily was the one who "forced" Haley to make the first move with her now-fiancé by sliding into his DMs.

"I think Haley and Oula make a great match because they balance each other out!" she told E! News. "Oula is very thoughtful and sweet. He always puts Haley first and I know he takes extra good care of her when I can't be there. I'm so happy for them and glad my matchmaking worked out!"

Haley also revealed that the ring Oula proposed with also came with a very special meaning attached to it. "Oula also had the band engraved on the inside with ‘ikuisesti,' which means forever in Finnish," she explained. "I love that it has a personal touch to it!"