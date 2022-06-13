Tony Awards 2022: The Complete List of Winners

A night of standing ovations.
The 2022 Tony Awards honoring the biggest achievements in Broadway productions over the past year, were held June 12 Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Ariana DeBose, a previous Tony nominee who earlier this year won an Oscar for West Side Story, hosted the ceremony. The show featured a number of A-List presenters, including RuPaul, Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, Samuel L. Jackson, Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo and more.
Leading the pack with an impressive 11 nominations was the groundbreaking musical A Strange Loop, followed by MJ and Paradise Square, which each earned 9 nominations.
In the individual acting categories, Clyde's Uzo Aduba and POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive star Rachel Dratch each earned nominations in the category for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play. Take Me Out co-stars Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson faced off against each other in the Best Performance by an Actor category.
Hugh Jackman was also honored with a Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical nomination for his role in The Music Man.
The full list of nominations for the 75th Annual Tony Awards were announced back in May by Tony Award-winner Adrienne Warren and three-time nominee Joshua Henry.
Keep scrolling to see which stars and shows went home winners.
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement
Angela Lansbury
Isabelle Stevenson Award
Robert E. Wankel
Regional Theater Tony Award
Cort Theater (Chicago)
Special Tony Award
James C. Nicola
Best Book of a Musical
Girl From The North Country, Conor McPherson
MJ, Lynn Nottage
Mr. Saturday Night, Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel
Paradise Square, Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan
WINNER: A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
WINNER: SIX: The Musical
Flying Over Sunset
Mr. Saturday Night
Paradise Square
A Strange Loop
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
WINNER: Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
David Threlfall, Hangmen
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
WINNER: Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
WINNER: Myles Frost, MJ
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
WINNER: Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Alfie Allen, Hangmen
Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
WINNER: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's
Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Uzo Aduba, Clyde's
Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
WINNER: Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew
Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kara Young, Clyde's
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
WINNER: Matt Doyle, Company
Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
A.J. Shively, Paradise Square
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country
Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
L. Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
WINNER: Patti LuPone, Company
Jennifer Simard, Company
Best Scenic Design of a Play
WINNER: Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy
Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew
Anna Fleischle, Hangmen
Scott Pask, American Buffalo
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
WINNER: Bunny Christie, Company
Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset
Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop
Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ
Allen Moyer, Paradise Square
Best Costume Design of a Play
WINNER: Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth
Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind
Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon's Plaza Suite
Jennifer Moeller, Clyde's
Best Costume Design of a Musical
WINNER: Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical
Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change
Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square
William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical
Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
Paul Tazewell, MJ
Best Lighting Design of a Play
WINNER: Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy
Joshua Carr, Hangmen
Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Jane Cox, Macbeth
Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
WINNER: Natasha Katz, MJ
Neil Austin, Company
Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical
Donald Holder, Paradise Square
Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset
Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop
Best Sound Design of a Play
WINNER: Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy
Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth
Best Sound Design of a Musical
WINNER: Gareth Owen, MJ
Simon Baker, Girl From The North Country
Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company
Drew Levy, A Strange Loop
Best Direction of a Play
Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
WINNER: Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
Les Waters, Dana H.
Best Direction of a Musical
Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
WINNER: Marianne Elliott, Company
Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country
Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
Best Choreography
WINNER: Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical
Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square
Best Orchestrations
WINNER: Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country
David Cullen, Company
Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical
Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ
Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop
Best Play
Clyde's
Hangmen
WINNER: The Lehman Trilogy
The Minutes
Skeleton Crew
Best Musical
Girl From The North Country
MJ
Mr. Saturday Night
Paradise Square
SIX: The Musical
WINNER: A Strange Loop
Best Revival of a Play
American Buffalo
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
How I Learned to Drive
WINNER: Take Me Out
Trouble in Mind
Best Revival of a Musical
Caroline, or Change
WINNER: Company
The Music Man