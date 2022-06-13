Tony Awards 2022: The Complete List of Winners

From the groundbreaking musical A Strange Loop to the revival of The Music Man, Broadway celebrated its best of the best at the 2022 Tony Awards.

By Ashley Joy Parker Jun 13, 2022 10:38 AMTags
Red CarpetBroadwayAwardsCelebritiesTony Awards
Watch: Jesse Williams NUDE Broadway Performance LEAKED!

A night of standing ovations.

The 2022 Tony Awards honoring the biggest achievements in Broadway productions over the past year, were held June 12 Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Ariana DeBose, a previous Tony nominee who earlier this year won an Oscar for West Side Story, hosted the ceremony. The show featured a number of A-List presenters, including RuPaulAndrew GarfieldVanessa Hudgens, Samuel L. Jackson, Billy PorterCynthia Erivo and more.

Leading the pack with an impressive 11 nominations was the groundbreaking musical A Strange Loop, followed by MJ and Paradise Square, which each earned 9 nominations. 

In the individual acting categories, Clyde's Uzo Aduba and POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive star Rachel Dratch each earned nominations in the category for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play. Take Me Out co-stars Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson faced off against each other in the Best Performance by an Actor category.

Hugh Jackman was also honored with a Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical nomination for his role in The Music Man.

photos
Julianne Hough's Broadway Debut in POTUS

The full list of nominations for the 75th Annual Tony Awards were announced back in May by Tony Award-winner Adrienne Warren and three-time nominee Joshua Henry

Keep scrolling to see which stars and shows went home winners.

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement

Angela Lansbury

 

Isabelle Stevenson Award

Robert E. Wankel

 

Regional Theater Tony Award

Cort Theater (Chicago)

 

Special Tony Award

James C. Nicola

Trending Stories

1

Amber Heard Says Social Media Was Not “Fair” During Johnny Depp Trial

2

Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse Inside North West's 9th Birthday Party

3

Ozzy Osbourne Undergoing Surgery That May Change "Rest of His Life"

Best Book of a Musical

Girl From The North Country, Conor McPherson

MJ, Lynn Nottage

Mr. Saturday Night, Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel

Paradise Square, Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan

WINNER: A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson

 

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

WINNER: SIX: The Musical

Flying Over Sunset

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

A Strange Loop


Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

WINNER: Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall, Hangmen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

WINNER: Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

WINNER: Myles Frost, MJ

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

WINNER: Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alfie Allen, Hangmen

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

WINNER: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's

Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde's

Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

WINNER: Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kara Young, Clyde's

 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

WINNER: Matt Doyle, Company

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

L. Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

WINNER: Patti LuPone, Company

Jennifer Simard, Company

 

Best Scenic Design of a Play

WINNER: Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew

Anna Fleischle, Hangmen

Scott Pask, American Buffalo

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

 

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

WINNER: Bunny Christie, Company

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset

Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ

Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

Best Costume Design of a Play

WINNER: Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind

Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon's Plaza Suite

Jennifer Moeller, Clyde's

 

Best Costume Design of a Musical

WINNER: Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change

Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square

William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical 

Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

Paul Tazewell, MJ

Best Lighting Design of a Play

WINNER: Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Joshua Carr, Hangmen

Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Jane Cox, Macbeth

Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

 

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

WINNER: Natasha Katz, MJ

Neil Austin, Company

Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical

Donald Holder, Paradise Square

Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset

Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

 

Best Sound Design of a Play

WINNER: Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth

Best Sound Design of a Musical

WINNER: Gareth Owen, MJ

Simon Baker, Girl From The North Country

Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company

Drew Levy, A Strange Loop

 

Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

WINNER: Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

Les Waters, Dana H.

 

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

WINNER: Marianne Elliott, Company

Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country

Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Choreography

WINNER: Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical

Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square

 

Best Orchestrations

WINNER: Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country

David Cullen, Company

Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical

Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ

Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

 

Best Play

Clyde's

Hangmen

WINNER: The Lehman Trilogy

The Minutes

Skeleton Crew

Best Musical

Girl From The North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

SIX: The Musical

WINNER: A Strange Loop

 

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive

WINNER: Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind

 

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

WINNER: Company

The Music Man

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Amber Heard Says Social Media Was Not “Fair” During Johnny Depp Trial

2

Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse Inside North West's 9th Birthday Party

3

Ozzy Osbourne Undergoing Surgery That May Change "Rest of His Life"

4

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Comments on Wedding After Not Being Invited

5
Exclusive

Jennifer Aniston Explains the Reason She Keeps a Cooler in Her Car