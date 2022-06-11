Chris Evans Recalls "Nerve-wracking" Experience Getting Mobbed By Fans Abroad

Watch : Chris Evans' Scary Payback to His Brother Scott

After playing Captain America in 11 films, it's safe to say that Chris Evans is used to interacting with fans.

However, the Lightyear star, 40, revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that one of the "crazier experiences" with fans he's ever had didn't happen during his run as the star-spangled man with a plan, but rather while visiting South Korea to promote the 2013 film Snowpiercer.

"The director's Korean," Chris explained on the June 10 episode, referencing Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho. "So we went to South Korea and we landed, we were coming out of the airport and it was a zoo."

The actor told Jimmy Kimmel that the scene was "like we were The Beatles," adding, "People were screaming and they had one little rope to stop people and that rope just got bulldozed."

He continued, "Very quickly we were surrounded and it kinda got a little nerve-wracking for a minute and then security came and whisked us out of there."