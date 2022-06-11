Megan Fox Licks Machine Gun Kelly's Bloody Syringe Earring at Taurus Premiere

Bloody romantic?
Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's relationship appears to be as intense as ever. On June 10, the singer posted on his Instagram page photos of the two at the previous day's Tribeca Festival premiere of their latest movie, Taurus, including a pic of the actress passionately licking his earring, designed to look like a blood-filled syringe.
"Pisces moon but the film is called TAURUS," he captioned his post, "coming later this year…"
The movie is a semi-autobiographical film loosely based on MGK's life. The rocker, real name Colson Baker, plays Cole, a musician struggling with fatherhood, his music career and addiction while dealing his relationship with his ex-wife, played by Megan.
Megan attended the premiere wearing a bright red, strapless, vinyl, over-the-knee Sportmax fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear dress, paired with black Jimmy Choo pointed pumps. MGK sported pink hair and wore a white blazer over matching pants and sneakers.
On Valentine's Day 2021, the rocker paid tribute to Megan with a photo showing a necklace bearing a vial that appeared to contain a drop of blood. He wrote, "I wear your blood around my neck...my bloody valentine."
In January, Megan and MGK announced their engagement, with the actress writing on Instagram, "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes...and then we drank each other's blood."
When asked if she was being serious, Megan told Glamour UK, laughing, "Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood. It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."
She continued, "I read tarot cards and I'm into astrology and I'm doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it's a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.' He's much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he's willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul.'"