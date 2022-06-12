The Challenge's Jenna Compono Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Zach Nichols

The newlyweds have a new baby coming soon.
Two months after Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols had their official dream wedding, The Challenge stars exclusively confirmed to E! News that they are expecting baby No. 2.
"I was ecstatic, extremely excited and overjoyed," Zach shared with E! News when recalling his reaction to the news. "I want my kids close in age like my siblings are. It's like having a built in best friend. The only bad part is that it happened on the first try again, I was trying to get a little more action."
The couple is already parents to 9-month-old Anthony Nichols who has developed a large following on social media.
For Jenna, she's feeling great thus far in her second pregnancy and hasn't gotten sick just yet.
"I am continuing my everyday routine and being able to make it to the gym, which keeps me happy," she said. "I feel like my body knows what to do this time and I am more prepared on how this pregnancy journey goes. A lot less wonders and questions that's for sure!"
According to Jenna, her baby is due before the end of 2022 and she's "not worried" to have two kids under two.
"I come from a huge family and feel confident and comfortable with the two babies!" she said. "I already want my third and the second isn't even here yet!"
Fans first watched Zach and Jenna fall in love back in 2014 when they appeared on MTV's Battle of the Exes II. Despite a brief split during The Challenge Rivals III, they mended fences during Invasion of the Champions.
"I always kinda knew she was the one. I just knew I wasn't mature enough when we first met," Zach previously shared with E! News after proposing just before Christmas 2019. "[I admire] her ability to put everyone else's needs above her own. She's patient with me too, very patient. And keeps my life in order."
That love has grown even stronger as the couple prepares for a new chapter of their life as parents of two.
"Jenna is the best mom," Zach shared. "She does everything and is very good at it. She's definitely a natural and makes being a dad really easy, besides the occasional sh--ty diaper I get to do all the fun stuff and I love it. Plus, she's the hottest #milf on the planet."