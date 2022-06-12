The Challenge's Jenna Compono Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Zach Nichols

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

The newlyweds have a new baby coming soon.

Two months after Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols had their official dream wedding, The Challenge stars exclusively confirmed to E! News that they are expecting baby No. 2.

"I was ecstatic, extremely excited and overjoyed," Zach shared with E! News when recalling his reaction to the news. "I want my kids close in age like my siblings are. It's like having a built in best friend. The only bad part is that it happened on the first try again, I was trying to get a little more action."

The couple is already parents to 9-month-old Anthony Nichols who has developed a large following on social media.

For Jenna, she's feeling great thus far in her second pregnancy and hasn't gotten sick just yet.

"I am continuing my everyday routine and being able to make it to the gym, which keeps me happy," she said. "I feel like my body knows what to do this time and I am more prepared on how this pregnancy journey goes. A lot less wonders and questions that's for sure!"