Ashlee Simpson Ross Swears By This Self Tanner for Her Summer Glow

We interviewed Ashlee Simpson Ross because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Ashlee is a paid spokesperson for Luna Bronze. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Ashlee Simpson Ross is ready to pack her bags and glow all summer long.

With the kids officially out of school, the actress and singer is looking forward to making new memories in the hot months ahead.

"This summer, I'm just looking forward to traveling," she told E! News exclusively at Luna Bronze's kick off to summer event at E.P. & L.P. "We're going to be in Europe this summer. We're really looking forward to it."

And while traveling is always fun, it never hurts to have a nice tan when you enjoy the sights and sounds of your favorite city. For Ashlee, she recommends Luna Bronze self-tanner. "I love a good glow. I don't know what lady who doesn't," she said. "We are moms. We're tired. We need a glow." See the items that help accomplish her goal below.