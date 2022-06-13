Smashbox Brought Back These Popular Becca Cosmetics Products After the Brand Went Out of Business

Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector Reviews

An Ulta shopper said, "Best under eye color corrector I've tried. Blends beautifully and provides great coverage. I'm a fan and will definitely be using this product on a daily basis."

A Becca fan shared, "Have been using this for yeaarrsss. was devastated when I heard Becca was shutting down. Wasn't able to stock up. Then I saw Smashbox owns this product! Yay! Never stop selling this. perfect for no makeup days with a few dabs under the eyes. Amazing under concealer on more glam days as a color corrector. Doesn't pertain to me but love that they added more shades too!"

Someone else shared, "Game changer! I'm 55 and this product is perfect to conceal some wisdom lines and color imperfections under my eyes and over my upper lip!!"

Another person raved, "I will probably repurchase this forever. I love the consistency of this. It's so smooth and brightening. I am a tired mom of a 1.5 year old girl. Emphasis on TIRED. This stuff really lifts my under eyes. It's also very forgiving and easy to just tap back out when it starts to crease which is inevitable. I love it!"

A fan of the color corrector declared, "Best stuff around. I have wasted so much money trying to find something that works. Every cream, concealer and serum out there. I am 46 with awful genetics that keep the dark circles under my eyes. I used this and my daughter, her bf and my husband were like it's an extremely noticeable difference that looked natural and brighter. I will buy again! A little under my eye and a few pats with my ring finger and I don't have to wear anything else. I love it thank you."

A person shared, "I use this product daily and it does help brighten my under-eye area and diminish the appearance of my dark circles. The product absorbs well into my skin and looks very natural when worn alone. I also do a light concealer over top of it and the two products together don't look caked on. I definitely recommend this product and will buy it again!"

"I just got this and I'm obsessed. I hate under eye concealer but I have purple/blue under my eyes and like to cover it. I'm all about a natural look and This is just perfect, it doesn't look like makeup but makes me look awake and rejuvenated. I found it super easy to blend on top of my eye cream (Clinique rich). I might even get some for my husband," an Ulta shopper reviewed.

