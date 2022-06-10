Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

See Every Photo From Their Intimate Wedding
Exclusive

CMA Fest 2022: See Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge and More Singers Take Over Nashville

CMA Fest is back and bigger than ever! See Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde, Jimmie Allen and more country singers stop by the Spotify House during Nashville's big weekend.

By Mike Vulpo Jun 10, 2022 10:34 PMTags
MusicExclusivesCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Top Fashion Moments From the 2021 CMA Awards

The world's longest-running country music festival is back!

In case you didn't already guess, CMA Fest 2022 is here and Nashville is the place to be if you're looking for a weekend full of nonstop music and fun. Between June 9 and June 12, your favorite artists will perform their biggest hits on a variety of stages. And you never know who's going to pop on by with their cowboy hats and boots. 

Spotify is in the middle of all the action as they host Spotify House at Blake Shelton's Ole Red. 

Ashley McBryde, Brantley Gilbert and Jimmie Allen kicked things off in style by getting fans singing and dancing with special performances on June 9. Later on in the evening, Dan + Shay surprised the crowd with their own set of hits including "10,000 Hours" and "Tequila."

With the festival just getting started, E! News is keeping track of all the stars with exclusive photos from Spotify House's portrait studio. 

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Keep scrolling to see how much fun your favorite artists are having in Nashville as they raise a glass to country music all weekend long. 

Spotify/Kylie Rebecca
Brett Eldredge
Spotify/Kylie Rebecca
Dan + Shay
Spotify/Kylie Rebecca
Ashley McBryde
Spotify/Kylie Rebecca
Dustin Lynch
Spotify/Kylie Rebecca
Nikki Lane
Spotify/Kylie Rebecca
Brantley Gilbert
Spotify/Bethany Reed
Jimmie Allen
Spotify/Bethany Reed
Ashley Cooke
Spotify/Kylie Rebecca
Jon Langston
Spotify/Bethany Reed
Tanner Adell
Spotify/Bethany Reed
Chase Wright

Trending Stories

1

Justin Bieber Diagnosed With Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

2

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead at 19

3

What Jennifer Lopez Really Thought of Sharing NFL Stage With Shakira

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Justin Bieber Diagnosed With Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

2

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead at 19

3

What Jennifer Lopez Really Thought of Sharing NFL Stage With Shakira

4

TikToker Cooper Noriega Dead at 19: Bryce Hall and Huddy Pay Tribute

5

See the First Photos of Britney Spears In Her Wedding Dress