Justin Bieber Says It's Getting "Harder to Eat" After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. After he shared the news, he gave fans an update on one "extremely frustrating" symptom.

Justin Bieber is updating fans about the health struggles he's facing. 

The singer shared on June 10 that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and has half of his face paralyzed, leading him to cancel concerts in order to rest and recover. 

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he explained. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."

Now, he's sharing one of the challenging symptoms of his medical condition. "Been getting progressively harder to eat," Justin wrote on his Instagram Story, "which has been extremely frustrating." He added, "Please pray for me."  

Justin told fans in his prior post that he's been doing "facial exercises" to try to get his face "back to normal."

"We don't know how much time it will be but it's going to be OK," the 28-year-old said in his original message. "I have hope and I trust God. I trust that this is all for a reason and I'm not sure what that is right now, but in the meantime I'm going to rest."

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which also leads to chickenpox and shingles, according to Mount Sinai Health System. The organization states that the virus affects a nerve near the ear and can lead to severe ear pain, hearing loss, rashes and "weakness" on one side of the face.

After Justin announced his medical news, his wife Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram Story to show her support. "I love u baby," she wrote along with a watery-eye emoji. (Hailey also experienced a recent medical scare; she was hospitalized in March after having a blood clot in her brain.) 

Other stars sent their love to the "Peaches" artist, too. Keep reading for their messages of support.

Wife Hailey Bieber: "I love u baby"

Manager Scooter Braun: "Love you and proud of you"

Stepmom Chelsey Bieber: "Love you!!!!! Rest rest"

Stylist Karla Welch: "Love u"

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes: "love you so much. I admire you so much."

Justin Timberlake: "Love you, bro. Prayers up and sending lots of healing vibes!"

Romeo Beckham: "Love you bro"

Kehlani: "love you dude , please take all the time you need!!"

DJ Khaled: "Love u brother ! U will be great ! Rest up brother. We love u ! GOD LOVES U ! WE LOVE GOD ! Love forever!"

Finneas: "Love you bro"

Presley Gerber: "Love you bro stay up! Sending healing energy your way"

Benny Blanco: "love you man ! feel better"

Jason Kennedy: "Love you so much - rest"

Harry Jowsey: "Sending you so much love man, I'm so sorry this is happening"

Cody Simpson: "Damn. You'll overcome this. Heal up man, thinking of you"

