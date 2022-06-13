RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: How Raja Was Inspired By Her Love of Cult Leaders

It turns out watching all of those documentaries about cults might come in handy someday.
On the June 10 episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, the queens were tasked with writing and delivering commencement speeches to RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and guest judge Nikki Glaser.
While most of the queens leaned heavily into traditional, straight-up comedy, Raja took a bit more of a nuanced approach: She imitated an eccentric cult leader. In an exclusive chat with E! News, the Drag Race season three winner said it all came naturally.
"I am obsessed with cults. I find it all very fascinating," Raja said. "I think about control. How could one leader share their spirituality enough for people to act like lemmings and jump off a cliff? It's always fascinating to me. I don't know what it is. It could just be the flowy, white robes and center-parted hair."
Whatever it is, it worked! Raja placed in the top two, alongside Jinkx Monsoon, and won her first legends star of the competition.
When it comes to whether or not Raja would ever succumb to joining a cult herself, she said she's more likely to be the one calling the shots.
"I always wonder, ‘How do people get themselves in these situations?' Because my brain works more like a cult leader than a cult follower," Raja said. "I see how you can manipulate and change people's minds as long as you soothe them into it."
Why do we feel like we'd join Raja's cult if she asked nicely?
The episode also featured a special appearance from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who gave words of affirmation to the queens and encouraged viewers to get out and vote. Raja had a fun moment with Nancy, imitating her now-infamous sarcastic clap during Donald Trump's 2019 State of the Union Address.
"I actually had a tear in my eye," Raja said. "I had been in my apartment for a year watching the news diligently, so to see Nancy Pelosi in person was emotional. I looked at her as a beacon of sanity and defiance, somebody who stood up for herself and a section of the country. I felt like I was meeting a superhero. Her politics may not agree with everybody but in that moment, I was knocked to the ground."
See Raja compete for the crown on the first-ever all-winners season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars when new episodes drop Fridays on Paramount+.