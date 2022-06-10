Why Carrie Underwood's Kids Won't Be Hitting Every Stop on Her Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Watch : Carrie Underwood Shares Her Food GUILTY Pleasure

Going on tour can be tough on artists, both physically and emotionally—especially when they're also a parent.

Just ask Carrie Underwood. When it comes to her upcoming Denim & Rhinestones Tour this fall, the country superstar told E! News' Daily Pop that her sons—Isaiah, 7, and Jacob Fisher, 3—will unfortunately not be hitting the road with her the whole time.

"My oldest is in school, so I don't really want him to miss out on the normalcy of being there, doing that," Carrie said. Having brought the boys along on her last tour with her husband Mike Fisher, she called the experience "one of the hardest things I think I've ever done in my life," especially given that her youngest was only three months old at the start.

The boys won't miss out on all the concert fun, as the "Ghost Story" singer shared that her kids "will probably come out on the road with us maybe more on the weekends."

Traveling across the country with guest Jimmie Allen this October through March 2023, Carrie told Daily Pop, "We'll have to keep rolling through Nashville quite a bit so I can, obviously, see my children."