To All The Boys' Jordan Fisher and Wife Ellie Welcome First Baby

Boy oh boy, Jordan Fisher and Ellie Fisher are officially parents!

The To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star and his wife welcomed a son, Riley William Fisher, on June 7.

"What a journey this has been," the couple wrote on Instagram June 10, "we're so incredibly blessed to finally meet our first born."

Along with the announcement, Jordan and Ellie shared a video of their journey to welcoming their baby boy. From posting pics of the positive pregnancy tests and sonograms to uploading snapshots of her growing baby bump and the pair celebrating her pregnancy, the duo included several sweet moments from their road to parenthood. At the end of the video, which featured a cover of "New Soul," fans got their first look at the newborn, with Jordan and Ellie sharing photos as a now family of three.

Back in December, the couple announced in an Instagram video they were expecting their first child. The cute clip showed Ellie slipping a jacket on Jordan, whose eyes were closed, and telling him to reach into his pocket, leading him to pull out a positive pregnancy test. Cue the happy tears.

"And the journey begins," the actor, 28, captioned the video, "we can't wait to meet you."