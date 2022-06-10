Inside Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Wedding, From a "Stars Are Blind" Duet to a "Toxic" Dance-Off

Watch : Britney Spears MARRIES Sam Asghari After 5 Years Together

Keep on dancing ‘til the wedding ends—at least, that's what Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton and more did on Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's special day!

The "Gimme More" singer, 40, and fitness model, 28, were joined by all of their celeb pals when they tied the knot in an intimate, Los Angeles ceremony on June 9. Among those on the star-studded guest list were Drew Barrymore, Kathy Hilton, Maria Menounos, will.i.am and Donatella Versace, who designed Britney's wedding dress.

But before any of the festivities could begin, Britney's ex Jason Alexander was arrested while attempting to crash the ceremony. He has since been charged with trespassing, vandalism and battery.

A source told E! News that Britney had initially been nervous prior to walking down the aisle but didn't let any negativity ruin her special day. "She had been anxious and upset," the source said, "but pulled through and it ended up being a really beautiful day for her."