Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

See Every Photo From Their Intimate Wedding
Inside Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Wedding, From a "Stars Are Blind" Duet to a "Toxic" Dance-Off

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding reception included singing duets with Paris Hilton, dancing with Selena Gomez and Madonna and more. Get the inside scoop on the unforgettable evening below!

By Emlyn Travis Jun 10, 2022 4:11 PM
Watch: Britney Spears MARRIES Sam Asghari After 5 Years Together

Keep on dancing ‘til the wedding ends—at least, that's what Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton and more did on Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's special day!  

The "Gimme More" singer, 40, and fitness model, 28, were joined by all of their celeb pals when they tied the knot in an intimate, Los Angeles ceremony on June 9. Among those on the star-studded guest list were Drew BarrymoreKathy HiltonMaria Menounos, will.i.am and Donatella Versace, who designed Britney's wedding dress.  

But before any of the festivities could begin, Britney's ex Jason Alexander was arrested while attempting to crash the ceremony. He has since been charged with trespassing, vandalism and battery.

A source told E! News that Britney had initially been nervous prior to walking down the aisle but didn't let any negativity ruin her special day. "She had been anxious and upset," the source said, "but pulled through and it ended up being a really beautiful day for her."  

photos
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding: See Every Pic

"She was very emotional during the ceremony and Sam was wiping her tears away lovingly," the source continued, "It was very sweet and touching." 

Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The real party, however, started after Sam and Britney exchanged vows. While she and Sam did not share a first dance together, Britney was joined on the dancefloor by both Selena and Madonna as the trio danced along to her iconic 2003 hit "Toxic." Madonna and Britney also recreated their iconic MTV VMAs kiss

Elsewhere in the evening, the pop icon, who wore multiple outfits throughout the night, joined Paris in a duet of the Simple Life star's 2006 single "Stars Are Blind."

And, while the source shared that there are no plans for an "immediate honeymoon," it sounds like Britney is already very happy as it is. As the source added, "She's in a wonderful place, finally and everyone around her is thrilled for her." 

You can check out all of the photos from the magical evening below! 

Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
The Bride & Groom
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
All in the Details
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Versace Everything
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
The Venue
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Wedding Bling
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
And Rings
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Here Comes the Bride
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Madonna & Britney
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Britney, Drew Barrymore & Selena Gomez
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Selena Gomez
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
The Invitations
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Star-Studded Festivities
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Donatella Versace
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Time to Dance
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
A Stylish Affair
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Madonna & Britney
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Donatella Versace
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Britney & Sam
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Floral Sensation
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
The Dress
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Showing Off the Veil
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Model Behavior
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Congratulations!
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
A Horse-Drawn Carriage
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Strike a Pose
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
A Star-Studded Ceremony
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Cozy on the Dance Floor
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Celeb Pals
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Sleek Suit
