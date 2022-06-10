Inside Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Wedding, From a "Stars Are Blind" Duet to a "Toxic" Dance-Off

Keep on dancing ‘til the wedding ends—at least, that's what Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton and more did on Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's special day!
The "Gimme More" singer, 40, and fitness model, 28, were joined by all of their celeb pals when they tied the knot in an intimate, Los Angeles ceremony on June 9. Among those on the star-studded guest list were Drew Barrymore, Kathy Hilton, Maria Menounos, will.i.am and Donatella Versace, who designed Britney's wedding dress.
But before any of the festivities could begin, Britney's ex Jason Alexander was arrested while attempting to crash the ceremony. He has since been charged with trespassing, vandalism and battery.
A source told E! News that Britney had initially been nervous prior to walking down the aisle but didn't let any negativity ruin her special day. "She had been anxious and upset," the source said, "but pulled through and it ended up being a really beautiful day for her."
"She was very emotional during the ceremony and Sam was wiping her tears away lovingly," the source continued, "It was very sweet and touching."
The real party, however, started after Sam and Britney exchanged vows. While she and Sam did not share a first dance together, Britney was joined on the dancefloor by both Selena and Madonna as the trio danced along to her iconic 2003 hit "Toxic." Madonna and Britney also recreated their iconic MTV VMAs kiss.
Elsewhere in the evening, the pop icon, who wore multiple outfits throughout the night, joined Paris in a duet of the Simple Life star's 2006 single "Stars Are Blind."
And, while the source shared that there are no plans for an "immediate honeymoon," it sounds like Britney is already very happy as it is. As the source added, "She's in a wonderful place, finally and everyone around her is thrilled for her."
You can check out all of the photos from the magical evening below!