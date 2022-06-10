This Vampire Diaries Star Is Set to Appear in Legacies Series Finale

After teasing fans with riddles on social media, Joseph Morgan confirmed he will in fact appear in the Legacies series finale.
"I don't know if I've got permission to do this," the actor, who played Klaus Mikaelson, said on Instagram Live June 9. "I don't know if I need it, to be honest with you. Regardless, we're here here now, so I'm going to tell you a couple of things right now: You are going to see Klaus again in the final ever episode of Legacies."
Joseph added that it will be a "fleeting moment," but promised the "very secret, very clandestine scene" will be worth the wait.
As for why it was so important to end the series with Klaus and his daughter Hope's reunion, Joseph explained, "This was never ever about a ‘ship for me or for Klaus. This is about family. Family is power. This is about a father and his daughter, their relationship, what he feels he owes to her."
The June 16 episode will not only be Legacies' last episode, it will also mark the end of the Vampire Diaries universe as a whole. The CW canceled the spin-off series on May 12.
Ahead of the show's ending, series creator Julie Plec previously shared that she was warned by the network that two of her shows may not be renewed, adding, "Because of that, the season finales of both shows were carefully crafted to also work as series finales."
Plec also promised, "There are a couple surprises for long-time #TVDU fans that may just blow your mind."
Fans first fell in love with the fantasy drama Vampire Diaries in the early aughts, which featured Nina Dobrev as Elena, a human who falls in love with vampire brothers Damon and Stefan, played by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley respectively. The show aired for eight seasons from 2009 to 2017 and was followed by the spin-off series The Originals, which premiered in 2013 and came to a close in 2018.
See the Legacies finale June 16 on The CW.