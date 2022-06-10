Buy 1 Smashbox Product Get 8 Free: This Isn't a Drill, Don't Miss Out on This Deal

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all want that natural-looking dewy makeup look, but, ironically enough, that effortless look isn't always easy to achieve. If you're looking for an easy beauty routine that actually delivers the results you want, you need to shop for multi-tasking products that save you time (and money). The Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow All-in-One Tinted Moisturizer is the ultimate do-it-all product.
This Smashbox tinted moisturizer primes, perfects, hydrates, and protects the skin with SPF. It's incredibly lightweight and it provides hydration for 24 hours, according to the brand. If you want that dewy look, this product is worth checking out. Plus, you can get eight additional products for free when you buy the tinted moisturizer in your shade of choice. There's no catch. There isn't a promo code to remember. Those bonus products automatically appear in your cart. This is just one of those can't-miss deals.
With your purchase, you get the Smashbox Be Legendary Prime & Plush Lipstick, the Smashbox Always on Liquid Lipstick in the shade Audition, a travel size Photo Finish Primer (which has been my favorite for a decade+), Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector in the shades light and medium, Becca Highlighter in Opal, Smashbox Always On Eyeliner, and the Smashbox Super Fan Lengthening Mascara.
That is a great introduction to new products or a restock of your favorites if you're already a Smashbox shopper. It gets even better though. You always get free standard shipping, regardless of how much you spend, and you can pick two sample packets at checkout to try even more products.
Halo Healthy Glow All-in-One Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25- Primes, Perfects, Protects & Hydrates
Get that natural, dewy finish and light to medium coverage with this tinted moisturizer. This product is the perfect hybrid with all of the best qualities of a primer and a foundation.
Just shake up the bottle and you can tap it on with your fingers, a blending sponge, or your favorite brush. There are 20 shades to choose from.
Check out the the wide range of shades in the Halo Healthy Glow All-in-One Tinted Moisturizer swatches below.
If you're not sure about shopping, check out these rave reviews from Smashbox shoppers.
Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow All-in-One Tinted Moisturizer
A shopper gushed, "Obsessed. Holy grail tinted moisturizer that doesn't break me out and still provides lightweight coverage. I love the fact that it has SPF. I will continue buying this product. Highly recommend!"
Another urged, "Do your skin a favor! I love Halo!! I bought it because I wanted something light that protected my skin and had a glow to it. This stuff is amazing and works perfectly so do yourself and your skin a favor!! You will not regret it. I will be buying more of this! Thank you Smashbox!!!"
A fan of the product explained, "I have really sensitive, dry, red skin and I wanted something quick and easy with coverage that went on smoothly. This product is perfect! It went on easily, covered all my red, didn't irritate my skin, felt light and airy on my face and looked flawless all day! The finish makes my skin look a LOT younger. I have used the CC cream from Smashbox for years and also have the foundation and primer. Both are good but this is my absolute favorite!"
"Best tinted moisturizer and primer I have ever used," a customer declared.
Someone else shared, "I love that it gives a dewy skin-like finish when applied with a beauty blender and can be built up for coverage. Will definitely repurchase. I don't usually write reviews, but this moisturizer is great!"
Another reviewer said, "This really does give you a healthy glow! It's great for 'no makeup' days. Super lightweight and airy! I prefer to apply it with a beauty blender."
"Surprising amount of coverage for a tinted moisturizer. The shade blended really well with my skin tone and has been my saving grace for the dry winter months. This tinted moisturizer has been my go to in my makeup bag. And it works really well with every concealer I've used with it," a Smashbox customer wrote.
Another person raved, "I could not say more positive things about this product. It applies so easily with fingertips, blends into the skin, and gives you a beautifully natural dewy glow. I apply powder to areas where I am oily but do not over powder to still have a natural dewy glow. As a male I am extremely impressed with how natural this product looks on the skin. I am also surprised as someone with oily skin how hydrating this product is, yet does not break down and become an oily mess like many other similar products. I would recommend this product to anyone."
"Perfect. This is exactly what I was looking for! I've always hated foundation, but can't always get away with a bare face. This feels like nothing is on, but totally evens out my skin tone and tones down the slight redness I have in certain areas," someone wrote.
