Buy 1 Smashbox Product Get 8 Free: This Isn't a Drill, Don't Miss Out on This Deal

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all want that natural-looking dewy makeup look, but, ironically enough, that effortless look isn't always easy to achieve. If you're looking for an easy beauty routine that actually delivers the results you want, you need to shop for multi-tasking products that save you time (and money). The Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow All-in-One Tinted Moisturizer is the ultimate do-it-all product.

This Smashbox tinted moisturizer primes, perfects, hydrates, and protects the skin with SPF. It's incredibly lightweight and it provides hydration for 24 hours, according to the brand. If you want that dewy look, this product is worth checking out. Plus, you can get eight additional products for free when you buy the tinted moisturizer in your shade of choice. There's no catch. There isn't a promo code to remember. Those bonus products automatically appear in your cart. This is just one of those can't-miss deals.

With your purchase, you get the Smashbox Be Legendary Prime & Plush Lipstick, the Smashbox Always on Liquid Lipstick in the shade Audition, a travel size Photo Finish Primer (which has been my favorite for a decade+), Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector in the shades light and medium, Becca Highlighter in Opal, Smashbox Always On Eyeliner, and the Smashbox Super Fan Lengthening Mascara.

That is a great introduction to new products or a restock of your favorites if you're already a Smashbox shopper. It gets even better though. You always get free standard shipping, regardless of how much you spend, and you can pick two sample packets at checkout to try even more products.