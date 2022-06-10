You Can’t Miss Machine Gun Kelly’s Syringe Earring Filled With Blood

Machine Gun Kelly is still Megan Fox's bloody Valentine, even in the summer.
For the June 9 premiere of the rapper's film Taurus, he hit the red carpet wearing an all-white sequin suit, while his fiancé stunned in a latex red dress. And while Megan looked as gorgeous as ever, it was MGK's accessory that had everyone talking. Why? Because he was a syringe earring, which was seemingly filled with blood. As he explained on his Instagram Stories, "devil's in the details."
As for whose blood it may have been? Well, your guess is as good as ours, but perhaps we'll put out a bet on it belonging to Megan.
After all, back in February 2021, the musician wore a necklace allegedly containing a drop of her O negative. "i wear your blood around my neck," he captioned the post, adding emojis that symbolize a knife, a drop of blood, a DNA symbol and a rose. "my bloody valentine."
And then there was the time in April when she actually confessed they'll drink from each other's veins.
"So, I guess to drink each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood," she told Glamour UK. "It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."
It's all for the sake of moon rituals, the actress explained.
"When I do it, it's a passage or it is used for a reason," she continued. "And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.' He's much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he's willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul.'"