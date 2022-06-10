Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

See Every Photo From Their Intimate Wedding

These Photos of Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson and Her Cat Are Purrfect

Khloe Kardashian asked her followers if they wanted to see "what pure happiness looks like" and she delivered with these photos of her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson holding her cat Grey Kitty.

By Elyse Dupre Jun 10, 2022 2:19 PMTags
Celeb KidsKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTrue Thompson
Watch: Inside True Thompson's ADORABLE Cat-Themed Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian's new photos are truly adorable. 

The Kardashians star posted snaps of her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter True Thompson with her cat Grey Kitty to Instagram on June 9, and they were purrrrfectly sweet. 

"True and Grey Kitty," Khloe wrote alongside the post, which showed True—in a pink tutu dress and sparkly shoes—cradling the cat and giving the pet a kiss on the head, "swipe through for what pure happiness looks like."

Let's just say, that serotonin boost was contagious. "The cutest!" Kim Kardashian wrote in the comments. "My baby girl!!!!" Added Kris Jenner, "Precious!!!!!"

True and Grey Kitty's friendship was a long time in the making. "It's her first pet besides her fish Nemo," Khloe wrote in the comments section. "She was asking for Grey Kitty for awhile and once we moved I promised her we would get a cat. She hasn't put her down since December lol. She's obsessed." 

photos
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Really. After all, she even celebrated her 4th birthday with a cat-themed party in April. Just goes to show, kittens are now a girl's best friend.

"Grey Kitty is so patient with True," Khloe noted underneath the post. "She's a sweet kitty."

Trending Stories

1

See the First Photos of Britney Spears In Her Wedding Dress

2

All the Celeb Guests at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding

3

See Every Photo From Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Intimate Wedding

To see more cute photos of True from over the years, keep reading.

Instagram
True & Her Feline Friend

KoKo's little one was all smiles as she held her cat Grey Kitty in a June 2022 Instagram post.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Easter Treats

True looks so grown up while celebrating the 2022 Easter holiday.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Funny Bunny

The tot models an adorable Easter bunny apron in April 2022.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Fabulous Four

True celebrates her fourth birthday in April 2022 with a purr-fect cat-themed soiree.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
The Cat's Meow

True and her cousins play with a kitty character during her b-day bash.

Instagram
Playing With Makeup

Just like her aunts in the biz, it looks like True has a love of makeup.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Picture Perfect

Khloe shared a photo of True playing at a indoor trampoline park.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Smile and Snap

True flashed a cute smile as she posed for a picture.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Jump In

The tiny tot adorably plugged her nose as she took a plunge in the foam pit.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Play Time

True had a blast bouncing on the trampoline.

Instagram
Fendi Footwear and Gucci Garments

It looks like True has already inherited Khloe's love of fashion.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

The mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they shared a sweet squeeze.

Instagram
Father-Daughter Time

Tristan shared a photo of the father-daughter duo grabbing a bite to eat and captioned the footage, "My favorite type of date nights."

Instagram
Making Memories

Tristan posted a photo of himself smiling alongside his daughter and captioned the picture with two heart emojis.

Instagram
Camera Ready

True leaned into her mother Khloe's shot, proving she's ready for the camera.

Instagram
Khloe's "Forever"

"My forever," Khloe captioned a post in February 2022 showing off True's posing skills. 

khloekardashian / Instagram
Model Behavior

True channeled her inner supermodel when her mom asked her to "strike a pose" in December 2021.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Tiny Dancer

"I'm an island girl," the toddler cooed as she showed off her hula dance moves in the Instagram Stories video.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Purr-fect

True and Khloe cuddled with a feline friend.

Instagram
True-ly Adorable

True took a trip to visit aunt Kylie Jenner's makeup empire HQ for Kylie Cosmetics in September 2021. 

Instagram
Welcome Party

"Welcome to @kyliecosmetics," Khloe captioned a series of sweet pics featuring True in front of the Kylie Cosmetics logo in September.

Instagram
Kissy Face

True posed in front of the Kylie Cosmetics signature lips. Fitting that Khloe added a kissy face to the caption! 

Instagram
Family Business

True showed off her model moves like aunt Kendall Jenner while supporting Kylie's brand. True is ready to follow in the Kardashian-Jenner mogul footsteps!

Instagram
Purple Princess

True adorably showed off her long legs in a purple tulle skirt and matching cropped tank top on Sept. 17. 

Instagram
"Happy" Girl

True is a fan of Pharrell thanks to Khloe's cute musical caption, "Because we're happy!!!!" on Aug. 17. 

Instagram
Moana Moment

"My Moana," Khloe captioned a series of pics featuring True on the beach in August 2021. 

Instagram
Cattitude

Soon-to-be supermodel True flashed her adorable signature smile in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

True posed against a large rock at the beach in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Cat Suit

True wore a leopard print swimsuit with a cartoon cat's face on it while hanging out in a cave on the beach in Aug. 2021.

Instagram
Shopping Queen

True smiles as she playfully jumps up and down at The Grove on Aug. 4. 

photos
View More Photos From True Thompson's Cutest Photos
Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

See the First Photos of Britney Spears In Her Wedding Dress

2

All the Celeb Guests at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding

3

See Every Photo From Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Intimate Wedding

4

What Jennifer Lopez Really Thought of Sharing NFL Stage With Shakira

5
Exclusive

What’s Next for Todd and Julie Chrisley After Guilty Verdict