Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Dad Who “Doesn’t Want Anything”

Father's Day shopping can be difficult, especially if your dad insists "I don't want anything." Even if he means it, you still want to get him a gift that he will adore, use, and appreciate. But, what do you get the man you've been celebrating for many years of holidays. If you feel like you've used up all your good present ideas on years of birthdays, Christmas, Father's Day, and other holidays, you're not the only one who's stumped. Thankfully, there are so many thoughtful ideas for presents that you shop for Father's Day 2022.
If your dad loves a breakfast sandwich, this machine makes it easy to have them every morning. We found a portable espresso maker too. And, if your dad is a pocket knife kind of guy, give him the upgrade he deserves with this 17-in-1 tool. Check out all of those and some more great gift ideas.
Father's Day Gifts for the Dad Who "Doesn't Want Anything"
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Egg Cooker Ring, Customize Ingredients, Perfect for English Muffins, Croissants, Mini Waffles, Black
This is really a gift to the whole family. The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker is quick and easy to use for delicious, healthy breakfasts, even when you're on the go. It's easy to clean up and there are five colors to choose from and has 19,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper raved, "FAM. I need you to lissssssen. I would give this product 87 stars if I could. This thing was delivered to my doorstep in two business days, and will provide a lifetime of joy for me. You'd think it would be one of those gimmicky kitchen appliances that barely even works. EXCEPT you're wrong. It's amazing. It's quick. Look. Lissssen. You put the ingredients in and about two minutes later your tummy is all like 'oh yesssss.' Basically. Just buy it. Purchase the sammich maker. You're welcome."
Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker
If your dad loves espresso, but you don't want to get him a heavy machine that's super expensive, here's the perfect gift for him. This hand-powered espresso device is so easy to use, and it's portable. It comes in four colors at Nordstrom and it has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper raved, "Holy cow. I was a little skeptical but after looking up how to use this little guy and seeing how limited affordable espresso machine options were I went for it. I'm so happy I did. I had an inexpensive capresso and couldn't get a crema out of it to save my life. This nanopresso is fool proof and the espresso tastes better than the espresso I get from the $6,000 machine I use at work."
JBL Clip 4: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth, Built-in Battery, Waterproof and Dustproof Feature
This waterproof compact speaker is everything. Hang it in your shower to listen to your favorite music or podcasts. It has amazing sound quality no matter where you are. It's easy to bring anywhere and it has a convenient clip, so you can hold it in place on your favorite bag, a cooler, or even your bike. It comes in a bunch of colors and it has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
One shopper gushed, "This speaker has a great sound! I've taken it to the pool and the lake. It's gotten splashed multiple times and no problems. It's super easy to grab. It charges super fast and it lasts longer than any other portable speaker I've had. Totally would recommend. I'll be purchasing one for my teenager."
Leatherman Rebar- 17 Piece Hand Held Multi-Tool
The Leatherman Rebar is 17 tools in one. Use this as a knife, pliers, a wire cutter, a wire stripper, bottle opener, file, a saw and more. Here's everything you get in this one, ultra-portable item:
- Needlenose Pliers
- Regular Pliers
- Premium Replaceable Wire Cutters
- Premium Replaceable Hard-wire Cutters
- Electrical Crimper
- Wire Stripper
- 420HC Knife
- 420HC Serrated Knife
- Saw
- Awl w/ Thread Loop
- Ruler (8 in | 19 cm)
- Can Opener
- Bottle Opener
- Wood/Metal File
- Phillips Screwdriver
- Large Screwdriver
- Small Screwdriver
The Rebar has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one sharing, "I've used a lot of different multi tools, but this one stands above the rest. It has an ideal selection of high quality tools that is nicely packaged in a perfect sized durable lightweight setup. The weight to tool ratio is what I find unbeatable. Awesome quality at a great price."
GilletteLabs Heated Razor Starter Kit
This heated razor makes shaving a luxurious experience. It's waterproof, which means you can use it in the shower if you'd like. The set includes an adjustable heat razor handle, blade refills, a magnetic wireless charging dock, and a smart plug.
Apollo Tools 79 Piece Multi-Purpose Tool Set with Sockets, Basic Tool Kit for the Garage, Home or on the Road. Includes Essential Tools for Vehicle Maintenance and Repairs
This is an unbeatable price for 79 tools. This set has everything dad needs in a neat, organized carrying case.
An Amazon shopper said, "I am a tool guy but needed a simple kit I could carry to my 70 year old mom's house and do some odd fix it jobs. This is perfect... It works GREAT and is well worth the price. I mean, come on people! Great kit if you need simple but all encompassing tool selection!"
