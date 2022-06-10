Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Charged With Trespassing, Vandalism and Battery After Wedding Incident

Britney Spears' ex Jason Alexander is officially facing legal trouble.
The Grammy winner's ex-husband was arrested on June 9 after entering the grounds of the Los Angeles wedding venue just hours before she married Sam Asghari. Now, in court documents obtained by E! News, Jason is being charged with trespassing, vandalism and battery following his attempt to crash the festivities.
In an Instagram Live that was screen-recorded by social media users, Jason filmed himself as he arrived at the location of Britney and Sam's intimate ceremony uninvited.
"I'm her first husband," Jason—who wed Britney in 2004—was overheard telling a worker at the venue, according to screen recordings. "I'm here to crash the wedding because nobody is here except Sam. Where the f--k is the family?"
(A source close to Britney told E! News that Britney's sister Jamie Lynn Spears, as well as parents Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears, were MIA from the celebrations as they were not invited).
"So, here's inside scoop of the bulls--t wedding," he said, panning the camera for a glimpse at the location. After staffers seemed to approach him, he added, "Don't put your hands on me."
E! News has reached out to Jason for comment and hasn't heard back. He does not have an attorney on record.
Britney and Jason tied the knot in January 2004 after an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony, with the union being annulled just 55 hours later. Amid her conservatorship battle, Jason was spotted attending a #FreeBritney protest outside a Los Angeles courthouse in August 2020.
"I wanna see Britney get what she rightly deserves, and from personal conversations, she doesn't want to be under the conservatorship obviously," he told reporters at the time. "And it's affecting her life still to this day in a negative way."
After the wedding day incident, Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart told E! News that he "looks forward to working closely with law enforcement to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," adding that he was "livid by this intrusion."
As for how Britney felt about the intrusion, a source close to her now-husband Sam told E! News that the pop star was "a bit shaken up after the incident that happened," noting that she wanted everything "to feel like a fairytale" on her big day.
"Britney and Sam spent majority of the day apart but once he heard about Jason, he wanted to console Britney," the source said, adding that "they have both expressed that they are excited to have this special moment and to make their love official."
Regardless of what took place, as the insider noted, the couple wanted their wedding festivities to be end with "fun night of dancing and music."
Read more about the ceremony here.