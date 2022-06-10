See Every Photo From Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Intimate Wedding

Watch : Britney Spears MARRIES Sam Asghari After 5 Years Together

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's relationship just got even stronger!

The "Piece of Me" singer, 40, and personal trainer, 28, officially tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony June 9 in front of a star-studded crowd, including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Madonna and Drew Barrymore.

Britney and Sam's special day comes just nine months after they got engaged in September 2021. At the time, Britney—whose conservatorship was terminated in November after 13 years—excitedly showed off her new engagement ring in an Instagram video, adding, "I can't f--king believe it."

As if that wasn't cute enough, Sam also had the word "Lioness"—his own term of endearment for Britney—engraved on the gorgeous sparkler.

On the couple's special day, a source close to Britney confirmed to E! News that her two sons—Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15—were unfortunately unable to attend the ceremony. Britney's parents Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears, as well as younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, were not invited to the event, per the source.