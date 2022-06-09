Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Bid Emotional Farewell to Shared House

Watch : Tom Schwartz Speaks Out After Katie Maloney Breakup

This goodbye is gonna hurt.

Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their split back in March, but it's only now that they're moving out of the home they've shared since 2019.

Katie took to Instagram on June 9 to mark the bittersweet occasion, sharing a photo of her sitting alone in the empty house. "I hate goodbyes," she captioned the post. "And this one hurts a lot. The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral. But I'm very much alive."

Expressing her gratitude for the time spent in the Valley Village residence, Katie added, "Thank you house for being the coziest brightest home, for the memories, for being my sanctuary, for letting me dress you up like a hallmark movie set at Christmas and for being OURS. I'm going to miss coming home."

Tom was tagged in the Instagram post, and left an equally emotional comment. "Last scene from the fresh prince of bel-air vibes," he wrote, adding a heart emoji. "this house is magical."