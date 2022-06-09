Look Back at Britney Spears' Past Relationships Ahead of Sam Asghari Wedding

From the bottom of Britney Spears' broken heart... came a beautiful love story with Sam Asghari.
Over the years, the pop star has experienced several breakups in the spotlight, including her highly publicized splits with exes Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline. However, those relationships have led her to find an enduring romance with Sam, who she first met while filming her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. Even when the Britney was in the middle of a highly publicized legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over the termination of her 13-year conservatorship, the fitness model was right by her side and supporting the singer every step of the way.
In fact, the couple have been so close that Britney considers Sam her husband, often referring to him as such in social media posts. When the two went on a tropical vacation in April, the singer wrote on Instagram, "My HUSBAND and I went swimming …. I'm like a fish … I go really deep then I have to remind myself that you have to come up for air !!!"
And now, the two are making it official as they prepare to tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on June 9.
As the countdown to Britney's nuptials continue, take a look at the relationships that led her to where she is now.