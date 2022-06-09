Emma Thompson Weighs in on Whether Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Verdict Will Impact #MeToo Movement

Watch : See Johnny Depp's FIRST TikTok Video After Joining the Platform

Emma Thompson is not convinced Johnny Depp's legal victory against Amber Heard will affect the #MeToo movement.

Last week, the actor won a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife over a newspaper opinion piece she published, in which she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" but didn't explicitly name her ex-husband. Heard was ordered to pay Depp more than $10 million. In a statement, she called the verdict a "setback" for women, adding, "It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

Thompson, 63, said on BBC Radio 4's BBC Women's Hour that while she did not follow the trial, she thinks the #MeToo movement, which aims to curb sexual misconduct against women, "is not going to be derailed" by the actors' court case.