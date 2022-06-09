Matt James Blames The Bachelor For Turning His Relationship Into a “Circus”

Watch : Bachelor's Matt James Says Marriage With Rachel Is Possible

Matt James made history when he became the first Black Bachelor in history—just don't ask him about the franchise now.

Matt, who became The Bachelor during the show's 25th season in 2021, chose Rachael Kirkconnell at the end of his season, and while the two split after Rachael was seen in old pictures from an antebellum plantatation-themed fraternity party, the couple has been back together for several months.

Between the controversy surrounding Rachael and the franchise's reckoning with race—host Chris Harrison was fired from the show in June 2021 after defending Rachael—Matt said it all became too much.

"My relationship had been made into a sideshow, a complete circus," Matt told the Los Angeles Times. "Rachael and I have moved on. We're one of the only couples from that franchise still going strong. The reason is we're going at things at our own pace. We're not playing games that a lot of people play just to stay in that circle."

Safe to say Matt and Rachael won't be popping up on Bachelor in Paradise anytime soon.