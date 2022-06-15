Watch Now

Jun 15, 2022
E-comm: Kourtney Kardashian Shares What's In Her Bag ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

If you love Keeping Up With Kourtney Kardashian, the reality TV star is an open book. She loves sharing her favorite wellness tips, beauty products,  and additional insights with her fans. The new Mrs. Barker created a wedding hacks guide. Kourtney and the Poosh team revealed their summer must-haves for 2022. She even partnered with Gwyneth Paltrow to create a candle.

If you kan't get enough Kourtney kontent, The Kardashians star shared the essentials that she keeps in her bag with Poosh readers.

PUR 100% Xylitol Chewing Gum, Variety Pack, Sugar Free + Aspartame Free + Gluten Free, Vegan & Keto Friendly- 8 Packs

"An aspartame-free gum I always have on hand. The pink mint flavor is my favorite." 

This gum has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

$13
$12
Amazon

Compagnie de Provence Travel Hand Cream Extra Pure - Velvet Seaweed

"To hydrate your hands post-washing or hand sanitizing."

Amazon has these hand creams in 11 scents and 3 sizes.

$11-$25
Amazon

Kylie Skin Lip Oil

"Hydrates with a nice shine. Plus, it's non-sticky, which I love." 

$22
Ulta
$22
Nordstrom
$22
Kylie Cosmetics

Amass Alcohol Based Botanic Hand Sanitizer

"A travel-size hand sanitizer is a must." 

$38
Amazon

EO Hand Cleansing Wipes, 6 Resealable Packs of 10 Wipes, French Lavender, Biodegradable, Plant Derived Alcohol with Pure Essential Oils

"Keepin' it clean every day, all day."

$22
Amazon

Slip Silk Large Scrunchies- Set of 3

"Never know when you'll need to pull your hair back."

These silk scrunchies have 32.6K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. 

$39
Amazon
$39
Sephora
$39
Revolve

While you're keeping up with Kourtney, her Poosh list of wedding hacks has everything you need whether you're a bride-to-be or a guest. 

