Watch : Top Chef Winner Buddha Lo Shows How to Make "Marry Me" Pasta

"Top Chef" winner Buddha Lo makes his signature pasta amatriciana dish and rehashes the adorable story behind why his wife helped him coin it "marry me pasta"! Chef Buddha explains that this is the first dish his wife made him and he told her "If you're not married by the time you're 30, I'm going to marry you." Ten years later, he proposed to her in Central Park and they got married in New York.