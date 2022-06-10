Real Housewives of New York’s Best Blue Stone Manor Moments, Ranked

Watch : Real Housewives REUNION at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Put simply, Blue Stone Manor deserves historical landmark status.

Dorinda Medley's Berkshires home has been the backdrop for several iconic Real Housewives of New York episodes, and most recently hosted the season two cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. Starring Dorinda's fellow RHONY alum Jill Zarin, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, the series was filmed over the course of eight days.

Dorinda described the experience as otherworldly, attributing some of the drama to Blue Stone Manor itself. "There's something magical that when you come in, it's kind of like a living, breathing thing and it sort of takes you back a bit," she said of the house on E!'s While You Were Streaming. "It just sucks you in and before you know it, you spend eight days there filming."

The Peacock series is set to premiere Thursday, June 23, but in the meantime, we're shining a well-deserved spotlight on all of the RHONY moments that made Blue Stone Manor famous in the first place.