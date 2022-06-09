How Jennifer Lopez Started to "Believe" in Herself

Even the biggest stars struggle with confidence.
Honored with this year's Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Jennifer Lopez told E! News' Daily Pop why she chose to give her haters a "sincere" 'thank you'" during her acceptance speech.
"I believe that sometimes we look at those hard moments in our lives where the opposition or the opposite goals as such a bad thing. But the truth is, those are the things that really shape us," she said at the premiere of her new Netflix documentary, Halftime, on June 8. "Those are the things that force us to believe in ourselves, and that forced me to really believe in myself and to really work hard and to be better in every way that I could."
"I really don't think I would be or have done the things that I've done without that, and we all need that," Lopez added. "We all need that little push, you know?"
Lopez also used her speech to thank her kids—Emmy and Maximilian Muñiz, 14—her manager, Benny Medina, and her fiancé, Ben Affleck, for their support over the years.
Now, as part of Halftime, Lopez is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira.
As the subject of the film, you would think Lopez would have seen it before its premiere—however, you'd be wrong. As she told E! News at the film's launch, which kicked off the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, "I'm just as nervous as you are. I haven't seen the finished product myself."
"I'm a little nervous," Lopez added, "but excited and glad we're doing it here in New York, you know. I wouldn't want to do it any place else."
As for what fans can expect from the doc? She joked, "I'll tell you after I see the whole thing done."
Several of Lopez's celebrity friends supported her at the premiere, including Robert De Niro, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Today host Hoda Kotb, who told E! News, "There's something magical about this moment in her life."
Kotb continued, "How many people after they turn 50 go, ‘Okay, well, all my best years are back this way'? She's a reminder to me that great loves come after 50. Great moments in your professional life come after 50. She reminds us of possibilities, and with hard work and an open heart, you can get those things."
Check out the full interview above.
Halftime premieres on Netflix June 14.