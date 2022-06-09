Why Tracee Ellis Ross Protested Against These Black-ish Scenes

Watch : Tracee Ellis Ross Smirks When Hearing Icon Next to Name

Tracee Ellis Ross isn't afraid to make her voice heard.

So when it comes to portraying Black women on television, Tracee is happy to stand up for what she believes in. She admitted that she often questioned the Black-ish writers about how her character was depicted in certain scenes, telling Variety, "I would say to the writers, ‘This is not me thinking you're not doing a good job. It's just that my only job on Black-ish is Bow Johnson.'"

But as the show evolved, she took it upon herself to look after the younger actors, particularly Marsai Martin, who played her daughter Diane. She remembered speaking to the star's parents and taking on a mother-like role throughout the show's eight years on the air.

"Marsai and I had a couple of situations where I noticed she and I both had the same issues with a script," Tracee shared. "I said, ‘It's really your character. But I am here. We can have the meeting together, and you can do all the talking. But if you lose your ability to express what you're trying to express, put your hand on my hand, and I will take over.'"