Inside the Secret Early Life of Queen Elizabeth I

Be it sarcastically or wholeheartedly, you have Queen Elizabeth I's family to thank for LARPing.

Live action role play—still most associated with dungeons, dragons and other medieval tableaus but also expanded to embrace the Star Wars universe, Middle-earth and other infinitely more exciting worlds than our own—really took off during the Tudor period, an eventful 118-year stretch during which lavish live entertainment for the royal court was all the rage.

As were beheadings, burnings, backstabbing, excommunication and, for the last 50 years at least, female rule.

And having a lady in charge didn't put a cork in the madness for a minute, the ruler of what came to be known as the Elizabethan era dealing with a never-ending stream of palace intrigue, assassination attempts and political upheaval until her death in 1603.