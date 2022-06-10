See the First Photos of Britney Spears In Her Wedding Dress

Watch : Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Getting MARRIED TONIGHT!

She's so lucky!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 9. For the nuptials, held in Los Angeles, the singer wore a custom gown fit for royalty made by Donatella Versace, which included off-the-shoulder cap sleeves and a deep leg slit. As for the groom, Sam kept it simple for the big day, opting to wear a Versace suit.

As far as the star-studded guest list for the pink-themed ceremony, plenty of the pair's closest family and friends were in attendance including Paris Hilton, Kate Hudson, Selena Gomez and Madonna.

However, a few family members were MIA for the day such as Britney's mom Lynne Spears, dad Jamie Spears, sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her two sons, Sean, 16 and Jayden, 15 (with ex Kevin Federline). And although Sean and Jayden weren't present, an attorney for Kevin told TMZ that "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."