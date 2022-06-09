Let's Get Loud for Jennifer Lopez's Risqué Dress for Halftime Film Premiere

Jennifer Lopez showcased a daring look at the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime. See photos of the star and other celebs at the red carpet event.

Your jaw might end up on the floor when you see Jennifer Lopez's latest red carpet look.

At the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on June 8, J.Lo turned heads with a black, semi-sheer, cut-out Tom Ford fall 2022 Ready-To-Wear gown. She paired the sexy look with matching velvet and crystal platform sandals by the brand.

Other celeb attendees included Robert De Niro, the Today show's Hoda Kotb, Lin-Manuel Miranda, The Bachelorette's Tayshia AdamsRosanna Arquette, plus couples The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga and husband Joe Gorga, and Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paigewho made their red carpet debut.

In Halftime, set for release on June 14, J.Lo looks back on her journey to her success as she continues her career in entertainment.

The red carpet premiere took place days after Jennifer was honored at the MTV Movie & TV Awards with the Generation Award. While making her acceptance speech, she gave a sweet shout-out to fiancé Ben Affleck, who was not there.

See photos of J.Lo and other stars at the Halftime premiere:

Gabriele Holtermann/UPI/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo turns heads on the red carpet at the premiere of her Netflix documentary Halftime at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on June 8, 2022.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo showcases a daring style.

Gabriele Holtermann/UPI/Shutterstock
Robert De Niro

The actor arrives to support his friend.

Ron Adar/Shutterstock
Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Hamilton creator is all smiles.

Ron Adar/Shutterstock
Ryan Seacrest & Aubrey Paige

The TV personality and his girlfriend make their red carpet debut.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Hoda Kotb

The Today show co-host is all smiles.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Tayshia Adams

The Bachelorette star strikes a pose in yellow.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Rosanna Arquette

The actress showcases a chic look.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Melissa Gorga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star poses in royal blue.

