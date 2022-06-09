Let's Get Loud for Jennifer Lopez's Risqué Dress for Halftime Film Premiere

Watch : Jennifer Lopez SHOUTS OUT Exes at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Your jaw might end up on the floor when you see Jennifer Lopez's latest red carpet look.

At the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on June 8, J.Lo turned heads with a black, semi-sheer, cut-out Tom Ford fall 2022 Ready-To-Wear gown. She paired the sexy look with matching velvet and crystal platform sandals by the brand.

Other celeb attendees included Robert De Niro, the Today show's Hoda Kotb, Lin-Manuel Miranda, The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams, Rosanna Arquette, plus couples The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga and husband Joe Gorga, and Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige—who made their red carpet debut.

In Halftime, set for release on June 14, J.Lo looks back on her journey to her success as she continues her career in entertainment.

The red carpet premiere took place days after Jennifer was honored at the MTV Movie & TV Awards with the Generation Award. While making her acceptance speech, she gave a sweet shout-out to fiancé Ben Affleck, who was not there.