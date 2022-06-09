Dwyane Wade Says He Fears for Daughter Zaya “Every Moment She Leaves the House”

Dwyane Wade is worried about his children's safety, just like any other parent.
The retired NBA superstar, whose 15-year-old daughter Zaya Wade came out as transgender in 2020, shared his feelings about lawmakers limiting access to gender-affirming medical care for trans youth.
"To me, it's a joke," Dwyane told CNN's Poppy Harlow June 7 during a conversation at the TIME 100 Summit. "This is our life. We live this. When you're out there making rules and you're not experiencing this, if you're not living this and you're just out there signing away and making laws, that's not right, that's a joke."
He added, "Come and live a day with my daughter. Come and see how it is to walk through this world as her."
The former Miami Heat star, who is married to Gabrielle Union, shared that though his daughter is "blessed" to have parents who back her, he is "still afraid every moment she leaves the house."
"And not just because of gun violence," he added, "but because of the way people perceive her in this world."
While speaking to E! News' Daily Pop June 8, Dwyane shared how important it was for him to use his platform to bring awareness to the LGBTQ community, saying, "It's my job to use my most powerful tool. And that's my voice to stand up and speak out."
"it's our job to filter through and go in and find out who you are," he added. "So, I'm thankful to be Zaya as father, and I'm thankful to go on this journey in this way with her as she becomes this amazing human being."
Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle have been very vocal about showing their support for Zaya after she came out to them at 12 years old. More recently, the teen shared how the Bring It On actress has taught her lessons about blocking out hateful comments about her appearance.
"I don't have to believe everything they say," Zaya told People May 11. "The only thing I have to believe is what I feel and what beauty means to me. I think focusing on inner beauty is the most important."